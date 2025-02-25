Wiremu Curtis was jailed for Nia's murder. Photo / Stephen Parker
Warning: Distressing content
One of two brothers jailed for life more than 17 years ago for the horrific murder of Rotorua toddler Nia Glassie has proclaimed his innocence at his first New Zealand Parole Board hearing. Senior journalist Kelly Makiha was granted permission to attend.
Wiremu Curtis may appeal his murder conviction after his brother admitted being solely to blame for the kick that killed Nia Glassie.
Sitting before the Parole Board for the first time since he was jailed in 2007, Wiremu Curtis said: “I told yous from the start I was innocent.”
He was 17 at the time the Rotorua 3-year-old died after being kicked in the head following months of abuse and torture, including being put in a dryer set to hot and spun on a clothesline until she fell off.
The Parole Board was told William Curtis has since died.
Curtis Snr’s trial was told the abuse happened while Nia and her two sisters lived at his flat on James St in Rotorua with son Wiremu Curtis and another family member. Nia later moved to Frank St with Wiremu Curtis, Kuka and others.
The Curtis brothers were jailed for life with a non-parole period for 17-and-a-half years for the August 2007 murder.
Michael Curtis, now 38, appeared before the Parole Board in January but his parole was denied. The board heard he was still using drugs and resorting to violence inside prison. Michael Curtis will not be eligible to seek parole again until July 2026.
Michael Curtis said at that hearing he was responsible for the kick that killed Nia and tried to blame his brother because he was “scared”.
Wiremu Curtis, who now has long hair and a beard, sat beside his lawyer, David Allan, at today’s hearing and played with a fidget spinner.
Allan told the Parole Board Wiremu Curtis was “very nervous” and the fidget spinner helped him focus.
Allan said Wiremu Curtis was at the house and was aware of his brother’s actions, but questions remained about his personal involvement.
He said Wiremu Curtis did not recall incidents involving a dryer and a washing line.
Allan said his client had taught himself to read and write in prison, which had helped with his comprehension, but he found he struggled to stay focused. In conversations about what happened, he would say he was bored or answer questions with “I don’t know”.
Despite that, he didn’t officially seek parole at Tuesday’s hearing as he acknowledged he needed to work on learning life skills.
In declining parole, the board said he was to do some one-on-one work with a psychologist who would report back to the board before the next hearing in February 2026.
The guilty and what they did
Kuka, a Te Puke kiwifruit worker, was jailed for nine years following two convictions of manslaughter after it was successfully proven she not only failed to protect Nia but also failed to get her medical treatment.
Nia suffered three months of torture leading up to her death while they lived at the Frank St house. The Curtis brothers, Kemp, and Pearson were supposed to look after Nia and others while Kuka went to work.
Among the abuse she suffered was being put over a burning fire, thrown at walls and dropped from heights. The Curtis brothers were using Nia to practise wrestling moves, she was fatally kicked in the head.
A jury decided both brothers were responsible for her murder.
But her death wasn’t quick.
Her mother came home to find her daughter semi-conscious in a soiled bed. She bathed her and put her back to bed before celebrating Michael Curtis’ 21st birthday at the house while her daughter lay dying.
Nia was left for 33 hours before medical help was sought.
It wasn’t until the next day that Kuka took Nia to Rotorua Hospital. She died 13 days later on August 3, 2007.
What to do if you think a child is being abused
If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call police on 111.