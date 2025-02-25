Michael (left) and Wiremu Curtis. Photo / NZME

But Wiremu Curtis today said it was his older brother, Michael Curtis, who delivered the fatal kick. He said his brother stabbed him afterwards because he refused to confess.

Wiremu Curtis also said he was not in a relationship with Nia’s 34-year-old mother, Lisa Kuka. He said it was his father, who shares his name.

Michael Curtis (left) threatens Lisa Kuka, the mother of Nia Glassie, as they leave the dock in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Stephen Parker

He said Michael Curtis was “covering” for his father, William Curtis, who was jailed in 2009 for abusing Nia.

The Parole Board was told William Curtis has since died.

Curtis Snr’s trial was told the abuse happened while Nia and her two sisters lived at his flat on James St in Rotorua with son Wiremu Curtis and another family member. Nia later moved to Frank St with Wiremu Curtis, Kuka and others.

The Curtis brothers were jailed for life with a non-parole period for 17-and-a-half years for the August 2007 murder.

Michael Curtis, now 38, appeared before the Parole Board in January but his parole was denied. The board heard he was still using drugs and resorting to violence inside prison. Michael Curtis will not be eligible to seek parole again until July 2026.

Michael Curtis said at that hearing he was responsible for the kick that killed Nia and tried to blame his brother because he was “scared”.

Wiremu Curtis, who now has long hair and a beard, sat beside his lawyer, David Allan, at today’s hearing and played with a fidget spinner.

Allan told the Parole Board Wiremu Curtis was “very nervous” and the fidget spinner helped him focus.

Allan said Wiremu Curtis was at the house and was aware of his brother’s actions, but questions remained about his personal involvement.

He said Wiremu Curtis did not recall incidents involving a dryer and a washing line.

The Frank St house in 2007 where Nia Glassie lived. Photo / NZME

Allan said his client had taught himself to read and write in prison, which had helped with his comprehension, but he found he struggled to stay focused. In conversations about what happened, he would say he was bored or answer questions with “I don’t know”.

Allan said there was a lot of work yet to do with Wiremu Curtis but he was now working with him on a possible appeal given Michael Curtis' statements.

“There is no dispute he was living in the house [for] at least several weeks and he was present at various times but the big issue is who in fact was placed in charge of the children.”

Panel convenor Sir Ron Young said the board must only consider the facts as determined at sentencing.

“The only way it can be changed is an appellate court saying it was wrong.”

In response to questions from panel member Susanna Every-Palmer, Wiremu Curtis admitted he had consumed cannabis in prison and been reprimanded for it.

Wiremu Curtis told her that sometimes his brain told him to do wrong things.

She questioned him further about his statement that it was his father who was in a relationship with Kuka.

“It does seem an unusual case of mistaken identity. Did anyone who was giving evidence before the court discuss that at the time of the trial?”

Wiremu Curtis replied: “Nah”.

He told the Parole Board: “It will come out in the end.”

“I didn’t do the murder. I had a part in it but yeah.”

He said when he heard his brother had admitted for the first time it was solely him to blame, Wiremu Curtis thought there was a “just a glimmer of going home”.

Despite that, he didn’t officially seek parole at Tuesday’s hearing as he acknowledged he needed to work on learning life skills.

In declining parole, the board said he was to do some one-on-one work with a psychologist who would report back to the board before the next hearing in February 2026.

The guilty and what they did

Kuka, a Te Puke kiwifruit worker, was jailed for nine years following two convictions of manslaughter after it was successfully proven she not only failed to protect Nia but also failed to get her medical treatment.

Those jailed relating to Nia Glassie's abuse and death (from left) Lisa Kuka, Michael Curtis, Michael Pearson, Wiremu Curtis and Oriwa Kemp. Photo / NZME

Two others, Oriwa Kemp and Michael Pearson, were also convicted and jailed for assaulting Nia.

Nia suffered three months of torture leading up to her death while they lived at the Frank St house. The Curtis brothers, Kemp, and Pearson were supposed to look after Nia and others while Kuka went to work.

Among the abuse she suffered was being put over a burning fire, thrown at walls and dropped from heights. The Curtis brothers were using Nia to practise wrestling moves, she was fatally kicked in the head.

A jury decided both brothers were responsible for her murder.

But her death wasn’t quick.

Her mother came home to find her daughter semi-conscious in a soiled bed. She bathed her and put her back to bed before celebrating Michael Curtis’ 21st birthday at the house while her daughter lay dying.

Nia was left for 33 hours before medical help was sought.

It wasn’t until the next day that Kuka took Nia to Rotorua Hospital. She died 13 days later on August 3, 2007.

