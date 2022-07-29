Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Our child abuse shame: 174 children killed since Nia Glassie's murder in Rotorua

15 minutes to read
Nia Glassie.

Nia Glassie.

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Nia Glassie would have been 18 this year. Her brutal killing, at age 3, after prolonged and horrific abuse, shocked the country in 2007. As a nation, we said, never again. But it has happened

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.