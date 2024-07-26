What’s the experience been like so far?

Lots of highs, some lows, but never bad. Such a challenge and honestly, it feels good for the brain, kind of like how it feels to do a crossword. Everyone taking part is fantastic and wonderful, it’s great to be doing this with such a varied bunch.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

Petrified! I’m usually the one behind the camera, behind the crowds reporting. So, to be in front of so many people doing something I’m not particularly confident in naturally is daunting. But I suppose it’s all part of it, really!

What is your dancing experience?

When I was about 6, I took tap dance classes and was picked to twizzle my umbrella at the front of a corridor of dancers in Singing in the Rain. Probably not because of any talent, but most likely because I’m short and was sort of cute.

How would you describe your dance partner?

Such a sweet man. Nikora has a lot of focus and, like me, quite stubborn (in the best way).

What is your highlight of the process so far?

Getting to know everyone — it’s such an amazing bunch of people. And unique too, everyone has such character.





Nikora Simpkins

Nikora Simpkins. Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Why are you dancing?

Initially, my boss encouraged me to participate and reluctantly, I accepted.

However, after thinking about it more I realised how much of a great opportunity to challenge myself this is.

I have also decided to support this kaupapa in honour of my beloved kuia, Bev Simpkins, who sadly passed away in November last year.

She worked for Rotorua Community Hospice and absolutely loved volunteering her time and heart to her community.

She was a huge fan of Harcourts Dancing for Hospice as well, so I’m dancing in her memory, but also to support the cause as they were amazing during my whānau’s time of need.

What’s the experience been like so far?

Well, I haven’t dropped my dance partner Laura yet, so my experience has been smooth so far. It’s been amazing meeting my fellow dance participants and watching them progress every week. It has also been a pleasure meeting the hospice team and seeing how much work they put into this awesome kaupapa.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

Terrified! Not only do I have to dance, but in front of so many people! It definitely wasn’t on my bucket list, however not many people will be able to say they have danced in front of that many people, so I am excited to join the alumni of past amazing dancers.

What is your dancing experience?

My dance experience consists of a few boozing 21sts and other events … let’s just say I’m practising!

How would you describe your dance partner?

Laura is absolutely incredible! Especially her patience. She is a very determined and supportive dance partner. I cannot wait to share the stage with her on the night.

What is your highlight of the process so far?

My highlight so far has been meeting everyone embracing this journey. I have already made so many new friends and I am excited to continue this awesome kaupapa with them by my side. Nothing beats some healthy competition!

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is on Saturday, August 17, at the Energy Events Centre, Rotorua. This year, for the first time, there will also be a matinee, on Sunday, August 11, at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Tickets to both the matinee and the main event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.