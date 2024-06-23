There will be more cops on the beat in Auckland CBD. Photo / Michael Craig �

There will be more cops on the beat in Auckland CBD. Photo / Michael Craig �

New community police teams will be established in major cities across New Zealand targeting anti-social behaviour and crime.

The new initiative was announced by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster today, with Auckland CBD being the first to benefit with the announcement of additional police presence and Operation Safer Streets.

Coster said the new Community Beat Teams will provide a more visible, reassuring and responsive policing presence on main streets, shopping malls and transport hubs.

The beat teams will be staffed from additional constabulary officers confirmed in the 2024 Budget, he said.

“This is the start of a staged two-year roll out, which will see 63 additional staff deployed in new Community Beat Teams across Auckland’s three policing districts, 21 in each, 17 in Wellington and 10 in Christchurch.

“We know communities want to see more police out and about, particularly in those areas experiencing challenges with anti-social behaviour and retail crime.”

The 21 additional police staff to be based in Auckland CBD will provide further support in the busiest spaces, from Karangahape Rd, to downtown and along the Viaduct.

This will grow the existing Beat Team to more than 50 staff in the CBD.

“Our intent is to move to a 24/7 beat model in the CBD, working on a rostered basis with five teams, each led by a Sergeant, to increase police visibility around the clock,” Coster said.

“Increased visibility deters crime and encourages a sense of safety through positive engagement with the public and business owners.

“Community Beat Teams, alongside our existing response, prevention and investigation staff, will continue to deploy to areas of high demand.

“Crime trends have changed in recent years with more anti-social behaviour and public place crime and we’re responding by changing our deployment patterns to increase visibility and community reassurance.”

Coster said crime in Auckland central city was now starting to trend down but but recent incidents have rightly caused concern.

“That’s why today we are also announcing Operation Safer Streets, an intensive deployment operation to target anti-social behaviour and crime in the CBD,” he said.

This operation will continue until the new Community Beat Team is fully established and embedded.

Police regularly meet groups such as the K Road Business Association, Heart of the City, Auckland Council, as well as elected representatives and residents’ groups.

“Most of the issues we’re facing in Auckland CBD are complex and can’t be solved by police alone,” Coster said.

“It’s vital we continue to work with partner agencies and other groups invested in Auckland’s success.”

Future decisions about the allocation of the 500 will be made in due course.