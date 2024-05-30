Enzo Wang, owner of Moona at MidCity on Queen Street, says his store gets hit by shoplifters two to three times a week.

Ten of 22 surveyed Auckland hospitality business owners say they have been the victims of crime in the last six months, according to a snap poll by the Restaurant Association.

The survey was conducted by email on Monday ahead of a public meeting on Tuesday next week with Police Minister Mark Mitchell amid a reported spike in crime among Auckland business owners.

The Restaurant Association said “under-resourced police” have given criminals confidence they won’t get caught, especially since Auckland’s central-city police station was closed five years ago.

Of the 22 businesses polled, 15 said they have concerns for the safety and security of their staff members when getting to and from work.

Winnie Vo, owner of Lovely Nails in the Strand Arcade, says she had her handbag snatched while having lunch at a CBD food court.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said members have reported “concerning increases in crime levels” over the past 12-18 months, particularly in city centres.

The association is calling for the Government to put more safety measures in place, “as well as [tackle] the root causes of crime”, she said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell (left) with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Mitchell is to meet with Auckland hospitality businesses concerned about crime this week.

The Herald reported last week Stats NZ will abandon its office space in Greys Ave at the end of this year after numerous staff members expressed concerns over an increasing level of intimidating behaviour in the city streets around its premises.

Other business owners have also told the Herald crime is getting out of hand in the CBD. A cosmetics store owner in MidCity Mall said his business gets hit by shoplifters two to three times a week, and two weeks ago four women allegedly attacked staff at Elliott Stables while yelling at one restaurateur, “Go back to China.”

Mitchell’s public meeting will be held at the Ellen Melville Centre at Freyberg Square on Tuesday evening.

“I’ve made my expectations clear around increased presence of beat officers in our CBDs,” Mitchell said.

“Nationwide, there has been a 49 per cent increase in foot patrols between March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2024, and in [the] Auckland CBD, a 252 per cent increase.

“With plans to boost the front line by 500 over the next two years, we will see police visibility increase even more.”

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois.

Mitchell said the Government was working extremely hard alongside police to get on top of crime in the CBD.

“We have plans to establish young offender military academies, and a legislative process under way to ban gang patches and insignia in public spaces,” he said.

“We’re bringing back Three Strikes, and amending the Sentencing Act and associated legislation to ensure the seriousness of an offence is reflected in sentencing.

“These changes will give priority to the needs of victims over offenders, provide stronger penalties for lower-level crimes such as shoplifting, and make gang membership an aggravating factor during sentencing.”

Mitchell said he was confident these steps would help to turn things around.

Labour Party police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen.

Labour Party police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen said police had told her methamphetamine use was driving crime and antisocial behaviour in Auckland’s CBD.

“Mark Mitchell would do better to focus on making sure our police are resourced and paid fairly, and that cycles of reoffending are broken,” she said.

Andersen said National has put no extra resources in to police, tackling gangs or homelessness in Auckland’s CBD.

“Businesses are suffering, and it is understandable people are becoming more frustrated,” she said.

Viv Beck, chief executive of central-city business association Heart of the City, wants more action taken regarding safety in the city.

Viv Beck, chief executive of central-city business association Heart of the City, said it had asked the Government for a “strong cross-agency response to address safety”.

The association has been lobbying for more police visibility and a return of a downtown police station. It also wants specialist mental health and wrap-around services for the vulnerable.

“We’d like to know what will be delivered and when,” Beck said.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson is concerned about an increase in crime in the central city and elsewhere in Auckland.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said she too was concerned with crime in the CBD and Auckland region.

“This is not the Auckland anyone wants. Aucklanders and visitors deserve to feel safe without fear of intimidation or violence,” Simpson said.

Simpson said there needed to be a multi-agency approach involving the health sector , police, the Ministry of Social Development and Corrections.

Empty tables at the food court at Atrium on Elliott as people stay away from the Auckland CBD.

Earlier this month, Simpson wrote to the Minister of Health and the Minister of Police sharing her “very real concern” around mental health, antisocial behaviour and crime in the city.

“I am awaiting a response,” she said.

Simpson was worried without urgent attention, people may be deterred from travelling to the city centre.

She did not think there was a “magic number” of police officers for the city centre, but she wanted to see the return of a police station in the CBD.

“From discussions I have had with residents, city workers and business owners, they are seeking assurance that when police are required, they [will be] nearby and available to assist,” Simpson said.

Public meeting with Police Minister Mark Mitchell

When: Tuesday, June 4, 6.30pm

Where: Ellen Melville Centre, Pioneer Women’s Hall, 2 Freyberg Place, Auckland CBD