New community police beat teams will be established in Auckland and major cities across NZ. Photo / Mike Scott

Auckland business owners in the central business district are welcoming new police initiatives to put more cops on the beat in the face of rising crime.

But central city business group Heart of the City said the desire for many in the community was to see the return of a downtown police station to help crack down on violence and antisocial behaviour.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster yesterday announced that community police teams will be established in major cities with additional police staffing across New Zealand targeting anti-social behaviour and crime.

The announcement about the establishment of Community Beat Teams and launch of Operation Safer Streets in Auckland came as some business operators warned crime is out of control.

Eric Chou, who operates a serviced apartment accommodation on Hobson St, said friends visiting him from Taiwan and staying at his hotel had their luggage stolen on a recent trip.

Auckland CBD service apartment hotel operator Eric Zhou left red-faced after friends visiting him from Taiwan got their luggage stolen while staying at his hotel. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“They say crime is trending downwards but we are not feeling it. I feel crime is getting out of control, especially in the CBD,” Chou said.

“We have guests who lost their baggage while in storage by people who broke the locks, and we are just at a loss as to what to do.”

His business partner Ben Tsai said the acts of crime were an “embarrassment” for Auckland, especially when the city was trying to attract tourists post Covid-19.

Tsai said the crime, mainly theft of luggage and food, was committed by people who came off the street and into the accommodation premises.

Nolan Zhou, manager of Yuan Taste Cafe in Atrium on Elliott, says he worries about even going to the toilet after his cakes and desserts got stolen when he forgot to lock his cake cabinet. Photo / Jason Dorday

Nolan Zhou, manager at Yuan Taste Cafe in Atrium on Elliott, said he worried about going to the toilet after his cakes and desserts got emptied out when he forgot to lock his cake cabinet.

“There’s a lot of petty thefts, we lost our iPad, cellphones and quite a lot of food items,” he said.

“Crime just makes doing business that much harder.”

Enzo Wang, owner of Moona Store in MidCity said his business continues to get hit by thieves. He thought it would stop if he named and shamed them on YouTube.

“Nothing’s changed, we still get hit by shoplifters two to three times a week.”

Business operators who spoke to the Herald believed having more police on the beat would make a difference.

Enzo Wang owner of Moona Store in MidCity says his business continues to get hit by thieves two to three times a week. Photo / Jason Dorday

The new Community Beat Teams will provide a more visible, reassuring and responsive policing presence on main streets, shopping malls and transport hubs.

Coster said the initiative would be staffed from additional constabulary officers confirmed in the 2024 Budget.

Starting from July 1, an additional 21 police officers will be redeployed in Auckland City, bringing the total number of beat police in the CBD to 51 by the end of July.

Auckland will be the first, getting 63 officers, with 17 in Wellington and 10 in Christchurch. Additional officers would be deployed in towns and regional centres over time.

“We know communities want to see more police out and about, particularly in those areas experiencing challenges with anti-social behaviour and retail crime.”

Auckland CBD service apartment hotel operators Ben Thai and Eric Zhou said the level of crime was an embarrassment for Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The additional police staff would provide support in the busiest spaces, from Karangahape Rd, to downtown and along the Viaduct.

Coster said the plan was to move to a round-the-clock beat model in the CBD, working on a rostered basis with five teams, each led by a Sergeant.

“Increased visibility deters crime and encourages a sense of safety through positive engagement with the public and business owners,” he said.

“Crime trends have changed in recent years with more anti-social behaviour and public place crime and we’re responding by changing our deployment patterns to increase visibility and community reassurance.”

There will be more cops on the beat in Auckland CBD. Photo / Michael Craig

Coster said recent incidents had rightly caused concern even though crime in Auckland central city was now starting to trend downwards.

Operation Safer Streets would be an intensive deployment operation to target anti-social behaviour and crime in the CBD that would continue until the Community Beat Teams were fully established, he said.

Coster said police regularly met groups such as the K Road Business Association, Heart of the City, Auckland Council, as well as elected representatives and residents’ groups.

“Most of the issues we’re facing in Auckland CBD are complex and can’t be solved by police alone,” Coster said.

“It’s vital we continue to work with partner agencies and other groups invested in Auckland’s success.”

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Meanwhile Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Steve Armitage said there was growing concern among hospitality and accommodation businesses around safety and crime in the central city.

Hi agency was partnering with police to offer a workshop next month for central Auckland hospitality businesses to provide practical advice on safety and crime prevention.

Steve Armitage, chief executive of Hospitality New Zealand. Photo / Michael Craig

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck welcomed the announcement to boost police presence in the CBD and anticipated work to continue on a longer-term solution.

“After more than three years of intense lobbying, we are very pleased the city centre is now high on the agenda for increased resources, both from police and other agencies,” she said.

“Reported crime is trending downwards and while there is still a way to go, we are optimistic that more frontline police starting from 1 July will bring a further reduction and complement local safety initiatives in place.”

Viv Beck, chief executive of the business group Heart of the City. Photo / Alex Burton

The safety of Auckland Central has come under scrutiny in recent years after several violent incidents including multiple fatal shootings, ram raids and smash-and-grabs.

But from last December to March 2024, there had been an 11% reduction in overall reported victimisation in the city centre.

“We’d like to see a downtown police station of sorts come to fruition as soon as possible to further increase the visibility of police,” Beck said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Associate Police Minister Casey Costello also welcomed the additional police deployment.

“Kiwis are utterly sick of the crime and anti-social behaviour in our biggest city,” Mitchell said.

“Nobody should have to fear walking down Queen St, or constantly worry when their business will be the victim of retail crime.”

Costello added: "Nobody should ever have to fear for their safety in our cities. But criminals should certainly fear the consequences of crime."












