The body of the Ponsonby Rd gunman was found at a rural Taupō address yesterday. Video / Andrew Warner

Police are continuing to closely monitor preparations in the lead-up to the funeral of Killer Beez gang member Hone Kay-Selwyn.

Kay-Selwyn was found dead near Taupō after a manhunt was launched for the 31-year-old following a fatal shooting in Auckland’s Ponsonby.

The death was “not suspicious” and was being referred to the coroner, police confirmed on Thursday.

“Today, we are monitoring the movement of Kay-Selwyn’s body from the Massey area to Ōtara ahead of planned funeral proceedings tomorrow,” a police spokesman said.

“As part of this we are monitoring the movement of gang members in parts of the city.”

The spokesman said police are deploying resources across the planned route.

The Police Air Support Unit will also be providing support.

“High visibility and reassurance patrolling will also be conducted around the wider Massey and Ōtara areas today,” the spokesman said.

“We have set very clear expectations on the standard of behaviour that is acceptable.”

Kay-Selwyn was accused of shooting dead Robert Sidney Horne, 33, on Ponsonby Rd in Auckland last Sunday.

Police earlier said there was no known relationship between the two men.

Police are urging motorists concerned about any activity should report what they see to the police so appropriate action can be taken.

“If the incident is happening now, please contact 111,” the spokesman said.

Otherwise, police said any other matters can be reported by calling 105 or making a report online.