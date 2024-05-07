The man police are seeking in relation to the Ponsonby Rd shooting is seen on CCTV walking on Ponsonby Rd in the moments directly after a man was shot and killed.

Police have named the man they are searching for after a fatal shooting on Ponsonby Road on Sunday night.

In a statement, police said they had issued a warrant to arrest Hone Kay-Selwyn for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The man is 31 years old.

Emergency services responded to reports someone had fired shots on Ponsonby Rd, in central Auckland, at about 10.18pm on Sunday. A man was found dead outside Saben and Glengarry Wines when officers arrived.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB, said police wanted to hear from anyone who has information on Kay-Selwyn’s whereabouts.

“We are reiterating that Kay-Selwyn is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” Barry said.

“Anyone who sights him should contact Police immediately on 111.”

After naming the wanted man, Barry added that the police investigation was progressing. He also issued a warning to anyone who was helping Kay-Selwyn avoid police.

“We know that the community have several questions about what has occurred in Ponsonby on Sunday evening and we can reassure you police are working tirelessly to give the victim’s family answers and to put this man before the court.

“We are reminding any associates of this man that anyone found to be aiding or assisting him to evade police in any way may be liable to prosecution for being an accessory after the fact.”

Barry said police were not yet in a position to publicly name the victim in the fatal shooting.

Next of kin notifications were still ongoing, he said.

Hone Kay-Selwyn pictured on April 20. He is wanted by police in connection with a fatal shooting on Ponsonby Road. picture supplied

A woman who claims she is Kay-Selwyn’s partner expressed her remorse over the tragedy.

“My inbox is overflowing with messages concerning [the suspect’s] actions [on Sunday] night in Ponsonby,” the woman said on social media.

“I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim. I’m deeply sorry and feel a great sense of shame about the situation.

“I’m still grappling with the fact that [he] took someone’s life.”

Her social media post has since been deleted.

Police were called to the shooting at about 10.20pm on Sunday night. Photo / Jason Oxenham





CCTV footage shared with the Herald shows the man walking into frame at 10.17pm, two minutes after the shots were fired at 10.15pm.

He can be seen looking at his cellphone and appears to be making a call on the device while walking away from the scene of the shooting.

He glances back at the scene multiple times, but continues walking south towards Richmond Rd.

Ron Haver, owner of Sol’s Place, a venue just metres from the shooting, said he closed up after an event at 9.45pm.

He was pleased to be opening his cafe and bar again today.

Yesterday, Detective Inspector Chris Barry said the alleged shooter had been lingering on the street after being denied entry to a pub. He then fired multiple shots at a group who had just got out of a car, killing one man.

Haver said he believed the group of people fired at were regulars at a nearby bar.

“They were just innocent guys,” Haver told the Herald.

The suspect had a tattoo on his left forearm that appeared to read “Brother”, and he was wearing a manbag - where police said he was likely carrying his gun - and distinctive jewellery. He had a bracelet on his right arm, a watch on his left, and a very large, square-shaped signet ring on his left ring finger.

Witness saw body lying on ground

About two dozen armed officers descended on the scene from all directions. The police Eagle helicopter was circling overhead.

A hearse arrived at the scene at 1.50am and took the body. A specialist team of detectives and a police forensic photographer were working at the scene through the night.

“I saw the body,” one man who worked on Ponsonby Rd told the Herald.

There was screaming and shouting after the man was shot, he said.

He said he had worked on the street for 30 years and was feeling “shaky” about returning to work after seeing the brutal slaying. Others the Herald spoke to on the street were similarly frightened.

Detective Inspector Barry held a press conference at the scene yesterday, holding up photos of the wanted man and sharing details of his movements before the suspect allegedly shot his victim.

The suspect tried getting into a pub but was turned away as it was closing, Barry said. He then lingered around the Richmond Rd end of the street.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry says police are searching for this man in relation to the fatal shooting in Ponsonby Rd on Sunday night.

A group of four people - including the victim - got out of their car about 10.15pm. They walked in the suspect’s direction. The shooting happened after this, Barry said.

After opening fire, the man was seen walking south on Ponsonby Rd, in the direction of Richmond Rd, following the incident.

On the possibility the offender had fled the country, Barry said police were following usual lines of inquiry for this sort of incident but would not confirm if they were working with Customs.

He said anyone who was possibly helping hide the man would be prosecuted.

Barry said little else, saying it was too early in the investigation to have a full picture of what happened. He said police were in the dark about any possible motivation behind the shooting and it was “difficult to say” whether it was gang-related.

“We are less than 24 hours into the investigation, so it’s a bit too early to comment,” he said.

“We know there is unease in the community. We would like to reassure Ponsonby residents that a dedicated police team is working diligently to hold this person to account.”