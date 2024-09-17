Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Police investigation ‘deals blow to heart’ of Comancheros motorcycle gang, with nearly every member facing criminal charges

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Nearly every member of the Comancheros is facing active criminal charges after multiple police investigations. Photo / NZ Police

Nearly every member of the Comancheros is facing active criminal charges after multiple police investigations. Photo / NZ Police

  • Nearly all Comancheros motorcycle gang members face active criminal charges following a three-year investigation.
  • Police allege the gang was involved in money laundering, drug trafficking and military-style training.
  • Significant assets were seized, including $5.8 million in property and cash, during multiple operations.

Nearly every single member of the Comancheros motorcycle gang is facing active criminal charges, according to police who have today revealed a long-running investigation spanning three years.

As a result of four phases of this investigation, police allege the Comancheros was operating as an organised criminal group conducting a complex money laundering operation; drug importation and supply operations; and a “Commission” scheme to fund, among other things, military-style training for some of its members.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says cumulatively 137 charges have been laid against the gang’s members and associates.

Those charged include 17 “office” holders, 10 patched members and 14 prospects of the gang.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This investigation represents the single biggest blow to the Comancheros’ operations since Operation Nova,” Coster said.

“Police have dealt a blow right to the heart of this gang’s alleged activities, it is an exceptional outcome and shows the dedication of police investigators over the course of three years.

“From the moment the gang established a presence in this country, they made it very clear they saw themselves as the number one gang in this country,” Coster said.

Nearly every member of the Comancheros is facing active criminal charges after multiple police investigations. Photo / NZ Police
Nearly every member of the Comancheros is facing active criminal charges after multiple police investigations. Photo / NZ Police

“From the very beginning, there has been a multi-agency effort to continuously target, disrupt and enforce criminal activity that has been taking place.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This has resulted in significant criminal prosecution cases as well as assets and profits being stripped away from their grasp.”

In its most recent phase, Operation Embargo, investigators from the National Organised Crime Group sought evidence about a directive allegedly sent out to Comanchero members three years ago.

It is alleged this directive ordered members to follow rules being set up around the “Commission”.

“This commission processes allegedly raised funds to purchase a gang pad, two businesses as well as purchasing of firearms,” Commissioner Coster says.

“Police will also allege that these funds were being used to carry out military-styled training of 15 of its members by a trainer brought into the country for this purpose.”

As an example: It is alleged there would be a $5000 commission paid on every kilogram sold by their members.

Earlier this month, 62 search warrants were carried out on residential properties and vehicles across New Zealand.

In total, police seized 2.6kg of cannabis, 760g of cocaine, 172 rounds of ammunition, and 83 mobile phones.

Four firearms, including two sawn-off shotguns, were seized. Police also located 39 other electronic devices and 32 Comanchero patches.

Coster also revealed the outcome of Operation Scuba, which was a complex money laundering investigation that started in 2021

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police allege the investigation showed that profit from the gang’s illegal activities was used to fund the gang’s criminal offending and acquisitions.

In total, $5.8 million worth of assets were restrained, including two properties, and Operation Scuba ended in March this year, resulting in 11 people being charged.

“This included professional facilitators, who it will be alleged did the money laundering for the gang,” Coster said.

One of these properties was the gang’s “Southside” pad in Weymouth.

Police also restrained nearly $1m in cash, a late-model Range Rover and two high-specification Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Another phase was Operation Brewer which discovered 200kg of methamphetamine being found hidden in farm machinery.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Following six search warrants being carried out across Auckland, eight people were charged with a variety of serious drug-related offences.

Finally, late last month, police arrested every patched member of the Christchurch chapter of the gang in Operation Avon, which targeted regular cash and drug runs between Auckland and Christchurch.

Seventy warrants were carried out across Christchurch, Dunedin and Auckland.

Twenty-two people have been charged with a variety of serious offences.

Police also seized 6.5kg of methamphetamine, four firearms, nine Comanchero patches.

Jared Savage is an award-winning journalist who covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006, and is the author of Gangland and Gangster’s Paradise.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand