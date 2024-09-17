“This investigation represents the single biggest blow to the Comancheros’ operations since Operation Nova,” Coster said.

“Police have dealt a blow right to the heart of this gang’s alleged activities, it is an exceptional outcome and shows the dedication of police investigators over the course of three years.

“From the moment the gang established a presence in this country, they made it very clear they saw themselves as the number one gang in this country,” Coster said.

Nearly every member of the Comancheros is facing active criminal charges after multiple police investigations. Photo / NZ Police

“From the very beginning, there has been a multi-agency effort to continuously target, disrupt and enforce criminal activity that has been taking place.

“This has resulted in significant criminal prosecution cases as well as assets and profits being stripped away from their grasp.”

In its most recent phase, Operation Embargo, investigators from the National Organised Crime Group sought evidence about a directive allegedly sent out to Comanchero members three years ago.

It is alleged this directive ordered members to follow rules being set up around the “Commission”.

“This commission processes allegedly raised funds to purchase a gang pad, two businesses as well as purchasing of firearms,” Commissioner Coster says.

“Police will also allege that these funds were being used to carry out military-styled training of 15 of its members by a trainer brought into the country for this purpose.”

As an example: It is alleged there would be a $5000 commission paid on every kilogram sold by their members.

Earlier this month, 62 search warrants were carried out on residential properties and vehicles across New Zealand.

In total, police seized 2.6kg of cannabis, 760g of cocaine, 172 rounds of ammunition, and 83 mobile phones.

Four firearms, including two sawn-off shotguns, were seized. Police also located 39 other electronic devices and 32 Comanchero patches.

Coster also revealed the outcome of Operation Scuba, which was a complex money laundering investigation that started in 2021

Police allege the investigation showed that profit from the gang’s illegal activities was used to fund the gang’s criminal offending and acquisitions.

In total, $5.8 million worth of assets were restrained, including two properties, and Operation Scuba ended in March this year, resulting in 11 people being charged.

“This included professional facilitators, who it will be alleged did the money laundering for the gang,” Coster said.

One of these properties was the gang’s “Southside” pad in Weymouth.

Police also restrained nearly $1m in cash, a late-model Range Rover and two high-specification Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Another phase was Operation Brewer which discovered 200kg of methamphetamine being found hidden in farm machinery.

Following six search warrants being carried out across Auckland, eight people were charged with a variety of serious drug-related offences.

Finally, late last month, police arrested every patched member of the Christchurch chapter of the gang in Operation Avon, which targeted regular cash and drug runs between Auckland and Christchurch.

Seventy warrants were carried out across Christchurch, Dunedin and Auckland.

Twenty-two people have been charged with a variety of serious offences.

Police also seized 6.5kg of methamphetamine, four firearms, nine Comanchero patches.

Jared Savage is an award-winning journalist who covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006, and is the author of Gangland and Gangster’s Paradise.