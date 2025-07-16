“I mean you have to go to the top 50 book sales at any Whitcoulls around Christmas and see that you’ve got both texts on there,” when asked about the Bible and Quran.

Reverend Dr Stuart Lange, church historian and national director of the New Zealand Christian Network said Christian people greatly valued the Bible, due to its “divine authorship and message”.

Lange said Christians do not like copies of the Bible to be treated with disrespect, but don’t in principle object to appropriately disposing of individual Bibles if they are worn-out or falling apart.

Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) chair Abdur Razzaq said the agency would be approaching the Department of Internal Affairs to see if they could keep books related to their faith in their Wellington-based library.

Razzaq added that while everyone is now focused on online resources, it is important to retain “core knowledge sources”.

Lange expressed concern that the proposed reduction of religious and other texts had implications for scholarly work and research.

In a statement, a New Zealand Jewish Council spokesperson said the destruction of any Jewish book of learning is highly offensive to people of the Jewish faith.

The NZJC suggested there had not been enough consultation with expert Jewish religious leaders, and called for the publications to be kept or donated to local congregations.

The National Library had agreed to export items to an offshore digitisation base in response to feedback about the loss of books, but paused and later withdrew this due to copyright concerns.

Van Velden said she understood the physical books would be shredded and recycled.

“Ultimately, this is beneficial to New Zealand taxpayers,” she said.

Van Velden added that it had taken the Department of Internal Affairs around seven years to get to this point, and they have ensured they’ve attempted to rehome these books both domestically and internationally.

“It’s not really the role, I wouldn’t have thought, of DIA [the Department of Internal Affairs] or the National Archive to ensure that we hold on to very readily accessible religious texts when we are a secular country,” van Velden said, and clarified she did not expect the latter was a reason why the books were being removed.

National Library digital director Mark Crookston said he was comfortable they had followed a good process.

It had included offering copies to libraries in New Zealand and overseas, which had “rehomed” about 48,000 items.

“It also followed many years of discussion with various interest groups,” he added.

He reiterated the library’s key responsibility was to focus on New Zealand authors and items published in New Zealand, adding it was not its purpose to maintain comprehensive collections of all notable authors from overseas.

“The National Library of New Zealand continues to hold an internationally significant collection of religious texts, including Quran and Bibles.

“All libraries and publishing houses dispose of their unused lending collections from time to time,” Crookston said.

The full list of texts includes pieces on health, history, politics and religion. It includes books written centuries ago.

In a previous statement, the National Library suggested there had not been significant interest from people potentially wanting to take the books off their hands.

“While 15,000 collection titles have been transferred to other libraries, the experience with donating approximately 50,000 titles to book fairs in 2020 resulted in a modest pick-up from the public, which reinforced the purpose of disposal in the first place,” the library said.

It confirmed most of the titles planned to be disposed of had not been issued for 20 to 30 years.

In 2018, the then Minister of Internal Affairs approved removing items from the library that no longer met the collection’s scope or purpose. Since then, tens of thousands of books have been either retained, donated or moved overseas.

Religious texts planned to be destroyed

Books proposed to be destroyed have been released under the Official Information Act.

A number of Islamic texts are proposed to be destroyed, including readings of the Quran and works about the prophet Muhammad.

The Department of Internal Affairs is planning to get rid of books on Judaism, including the religion's practices and values.

The Book of Mormon, Mormon teachings, and historical books are also proposed to be destroyed.

Buddhist phisolosophy texts are among the 2,399 page list of books proposed to be destroyed.

Azaria Howell is a multimedia reporter working from Parliament’s press gallery. She joined NZME in 2022 and became a Newstalk ZB political reporter in late 2024, with a keen interest in public service agency reform and government spending.