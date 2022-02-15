Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Getting inside the mind of Parliament's unique Speaker Trevor Mallard

8 minutes to read
Speaker Trevor Mallard, in his office at Parliament, says his popularity was never going to be important for a Government. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior political correspondent

Getting inside the mind of Parliament's Speaker, Trevor Mallard, is not without its complications.

You don't know which Trevor you're going to encounter: the MP who was once Labour's No 1 hardman, and whom National

