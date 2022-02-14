Voyager 2021 media awards
Simon Wilson: Playing Barry Manilow at Parliament was a genius move

7 minutes to read
Former National Party MP Matt King at the protest in Parliament grounds over the weekend. Photo / George Heard

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

Comment

They're "regular, garden-variety Kiwis", according to Matt King on the TV news on Saturday. King was a National Party MP until he lost his seat in 2020 and now he's resigned from the party

