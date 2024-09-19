By RNZ
Corrections is investigating allegations of gang members in Christchurch Men’s Prison manufacturing motorcycle accessories and arranging for them to be taken off-site.
The prison’s engineering workshop has been closed and police have been notified.
Custodial Services commissioner Leigh Marsh said Corrections was carrying out a site-wide review as it investigated whether staff might have been involved.