But when a reporter questioned Luxon and Mitchell about police removing gang members off the national gang list as part of “sanitising” it – including the removal of deceased people – Mitchell and Luxon appeared to become visibly frustrated.
The reporter suggested it was “convenient” for the Government for gang numbers to reduce and questioned if the Government had asked police to do it.
On the Gangs Bill, Luxon said concerns from opposition police spokesperson Ginny Andersen that the law turned the police into the “closet” police, in reference to the gang patch ban, were a “load of rubbish”, and said there was a period of consultation regarding the proposed ban on gang patches in the home.
“I want police to have the maximum amount of tools ... we are going to harass gangs,” he said.
Mitchell said police were preparing for the new legislation, including making sure staff understood the new laws and getting trained in the new techniques they needed to enforce them.
On the risk of inflaming tensions with these new moves, Mitchell said the police were very used to dealing with gangs.
In addition, 70 officers will be allocated to increase the overall community patrol team to 160 officers across the country.
Sixty-three were based in the Auckland police districts with 21 in the CBD. There were 18 in Waikato, 17 in Wellington and Bay of Plenty, 11 in Northland, 10 in Canterbury, eight in Central, seven in Eastern, four in Tasman and four in Southern.