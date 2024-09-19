A further 70 police officers are being added to community patrol teams across the country while another 77 will operate through police’s national and regional gang disruption units.

The allocation of officers, confirmed by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster today, forms part of the Government’s promise to train an extra 500 police by November next year.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to speak on the announcement from Wellington about 2.30pm.

Coster today welcomed the additional officers who would boost the community patrol teams which he claimed had achieved good results in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

On Sunday, Luxon and Police Minister Mark Mitchell cited Auckland’s unit while celebrating new data showing assaults in Auckland CBD had decreased by 22%.

PM Christopher Luxon and Minister of Police Mark Mitchell speaking from Auckland Central police station. Photo / Alex Burton

The addition of 70 officers increased the overall community patrol team to 160 officers across the country.

Sixty-three were based in the Auckland police districts with 21 in the CBD. There were 18 in Waikato, 17 in Wellington and Bay of Plenty, 11 in Northland, 10 in Canterbury, 8 in Central, 7 in Eastern, 4 in Tasman and 4 in Southern.

Of the 77 officers within the gang disruption units, 14 were in Auckland and groups of 10 or less officers were situated in other regions. Five staff formed the national unit.

Coster promised the gang disruption workforce would further increase through “repurposing of some existing positions, once a full demand profile is completed”.

Parliament today was expected to pass its Gangs Bill, which included the controversial gang patch ban in public places.

“The Gang Disruption Units will be focused on gang enforcement, and in particular enforcing the new gangs legislation when it comes into effect,” Coster said.

