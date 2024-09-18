The Ministry of Justice has also warned a residential ban would amount to a “disproportionate penalty” – viewing that it is not appropriate to apply a prohibition order used for firearms, to gang insignia.
Set to pass its Third Reading in the House later today, the Gangs Bill gives police new tools to crack down on gangs – including the power to disperse gatherings and ban patches in public.
Police Association president Chris Cahill said the gang insignia prohibition order is a “big step” but also a “two-edged sword”, as it may be challenging to enforce.
“That might work as a prevention measure, but police going into gang homes and associates’ homes looking for gang regalia will be confrontational,” he said.
“Search warrants like that are certainly intrusive in someone’s privacy so it could increase the tensions.”
He said what he is most interested to hear is the expectations of police officers, in enforcing the order – saying police aren’t resourced to conduct routine searches.
“To do a gang warrant, there’s quite a risk assessment that needs to be done and quite a lot of paperwork, and then you can’t just wander in with one or two officers, because of the risk it could present.
“These are going to be significant operations ... they won’t be routine by any stretch of the imagination.”
“I completely, totally back them and this legislation is going to give them the powers they need to continue to enforce and let the public know our police are controlling the streets and not the gangs.”
In June the Ministry briefed Goldsmith on escalating penalties for the ban on gang insignia in public – saying it had been instructed to work with Police on options.
Police wanted a ban that would “prevent a person from residing at a residence where gang insignia are present for more than two days (whether consecutive or not) in any 12-month period.”
But the Ministry cautioned against this, saying this would be a “disproportionate penalty”, particularly when compared to a similar residential restriction in the Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO).
“Justice does not consider it appropriate for this to be carried over for the gang insignia regime, as the risk associated with a person subject to an FPO having ready access to firearms is not comparable to that posed by access to gang insignia.”
It also warned it would “impose significant restrictions on the ability of whānau with gang connections to continue associating with each other as a family”, and increase the risk of someone being held criminally liable for someone else’s insignia.
It noted that even with its proposed modification, “New Zealand will still have a more comprehensive insignia ban than any Australian jurisdiction”.