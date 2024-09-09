Gang patch ban in home order ‘railroaded’ through without proper consultation - Law Society

A person convicted of publicly displaying gang insignia three times in five years would be banned from possessing or controlling insignia for five years, making it illegal for them to have it in their home.
A ministerial briefing released under the Official Information Act, shows options for an escalating penalty regime - including a possession ban order, and bespoke search powers - were presented by police to Minister Mark Mitchell in March.
Labour’s police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen says given options were being discussed in March, there is no good reason why the change was not put through the select committee process.
“It seems they’re hell-bent on pushing this through quickly without proper consultation, and that really compromises democracy,” she said.
Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith confirms the decision to amend the bill was made by Cabinet, after the select committee process – where interested parties could submit on the legislation – had closed.
Goldsmith said the Government makes no apologies for getting tough on gangs.
But convenor of the Law Society’s Criminal Law Committee Chris Macklin said it was “alarming” that a power with such broad consequences was introduced after the select committee process - meaning organisations, experts and the public could not have their say.
“This amendment came so far after the consultation process, and so close to what would be the bill’s third reading, that it’s almost like it’s been railroaded,” Macklin said.
“It’s a substantial change: a state reach into a very private space, namely a person’s home, and that’s the kind of thing that you would expect to be only implemented with the utmost care.”
He said the fact options were canvassed in March makes it more unreasonable that the changes were introduced late.
“If it was being discussed in March by any group that was interested, whether the police or otherwise, and the Government intended to act upon it, then that should have been made apparent to those that were working on the bill, and those who were submitting on it.”
An open letter from the Law Society to Goldsmith urged him to withdraw the amendment - calling it an “unjustified limitation on the right to freedom of expression,” and “not rationally connected to the stated purpose” of the gang patch ban, which is to reduce public intimidation.
Goldsmith said the change ensures there are consequences for what the Government expects to be a small group of people, that repeatedly flout the gang patch law.
“There’s always a balancing act when it comes to moving with pace and allowing the public to have their say. This decision was made by Cabinet. I think it was justified.”
“A number of options have been developed, with combinations of introducing a possession ban order on a third offence in five years (making it illegal for a person to possess gang insignia under any circumstances) with or without a related bespoke search power.”
It noted the Ministry of Justice wanted the bill to be left as it is, relying on police to enforce the gang insignia ban.
Andersen said concerns were raised in select committee about police enforcement, but potential solutions deserved to be heard alongside any other amendments.