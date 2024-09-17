Baldwin said no one was injured during the shooting and the garage was unoccupied at the time.

“What we can say at this stage is that detectives are following lines of inquiry into this matter.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or a vehicle leaving the area afterwards, should contact police.”

A Waddell Ave resident told the Herald he heard three blasts from a firearm ring out in quick succession.

“The police came and surrounded the house [and] about five people went out with their hands up.”

In a video viewed by the Herald, six police officers armed with rifles could be seen sweeping the property, including inside a garage at the front of a house.

The officers were using torches to check inside the house and around the property.

The footage also showed those inside the home walking down a driveway with their hands behind their heads while police pointed rifles at them.

A photographer on the scene said police were spotted picking up “several shotgun casings” from the roadside.

“Several officers were searching the street with torches for bullet casings.”

Police searching for bullet casings along Waddell Ave. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

The shooting comes after a spate of drive-by shootings in the middle of this year.

The latest was at a gang pad in Mt Wellington, Auckland and a South Auckland house in Papakura which were both targeted on the same night on August 13.

It is the latest in a spate of Auckland drive-by shootings. In July, an alleged drug importer’s home in Beach Haven and the Māngere home of an alleged gang boss’ mother were sprayed with bullets. Police have been approached for comment on whether today’s shooting is related.

There was also a shooting at a family home on Roscommon Rd on the border of Weymouth in south Auckland, and another drive-by in a Glen Innes cul-de-sac.

In June two homes were targeted in one night – one in Onehunga and a second in Māngere East.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

