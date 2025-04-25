At a Pukekohe property, they found another 177 plants and seedlings.
Nga Thanh Phan was not present at any of the properties when they were searched, and when her case came to the district court, Judge David McNaughton noted she claimed not to know about the cannabis operations being run in the properties, which she let out to tenants.
She also said that she had been “too busy” with her children’s medical needs to concentrate on managing her properties.
Guilty pleas to four charges
However, Judge McNaughton said these claims were inconsistent with her guilty pleas to four charges of permitting a premises to be used for cannabis cultivation, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Court documents also say that the cash deposits made into her bank accounts – more than $218,000 over three years – were not genuine rental payments.
Only one rental agreement she produced named a person for whom police or Immigration New Zealand held any record.
Judge McNaughton sentenced Phan to two years and nine months in prison, but this was reduced to 11 months of home detention in July 2023, after she appealed to the High Court.
Among matters raised by her lawyer in the High Court was Phan’s position of “extreme vulnerability” as a victim of alleged abuse, and her subservience to her now former husband in the context of their Vietnamese culture.
The High Court also said she should have received a bigger sentence discount for her children’s complex medical needs. A cultural report suggested they would need to go into care if Phan was sent to prison.
They do this by first obtaining a restraining order, which prevents criminals from disposing of or hiding their assets, and then returning to the High Court to get a forfeiture order, often months later.
In Phan’s case, instead of a full forfeiture order, she and the police negotiated the $300,000 settlement to avoid “obvious risks” to Phan and the police if the matter went to a High Court hearing.
Phan’s brother and ex-husband were dealt with in separate hearings.
Nguyen reached an agreement with police under which he would hand over $202,932, and Dung Anh Phan was to pay $120,000.
