House shot up in Papakura, firearms incident at gang pad

NZ Herald
Gang tensions and drive-by shootings: How did it all begin and where to from here? Video / NZ Herald / Brett Phibbs / Hayden Woodward

A house in the South Auckland suburb of Papakura has been shot at overnight, leaving the front windows shattered.

Police responded to Valentine St in Papakura around 11.45pm following reports of a drive-by shooting.

Photos from the scene show shattered windows in the front room of the weatherboard house, with police standing guard at the taped-off address overnight.

It is the latest in a spate of drive-by shootings in Auckland this year. Last month an alleged drug importer’s home in Beach Haven and the Māngere home of an alleged gang boss’ mother were both sprayed with bullets.

Two hours after the Valentine St shooting, police were sent to a firearms incident on Marua Rd in Mt Wellington.

The Herald understands the incident - which was reported at 1.25am - involved the Head Hunters gang pad.

Numerous police resources responded including the Eagle helicopter.

Police have been approached for comment on both incidents, including whether they are related.

Police have taped off the Valentine St house following the shooting overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward
