House shot up in Papakura, firearms incident at gang pad

A house in the South Auckland suburb of Papakura has been shot at overnight, leaving the front windows shattered.

Police responded to Valentine St in Papakura around 11.45pm following reports of a drive-by shooting.

Photos from the scene show shattered windows in the front room of the weatherboard house, with police standing guard at the taped-off address overnight.

It is the latest in a spate of drive-by shootings in Auckland this year. Last month an alleged drug importer’s home in Beach Haven and the Māngere home of an alleged gang boss’ mother were both sprayed with bullets.