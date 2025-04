Two people have been critically injured after a car crashed down a bank on the Christchurch-Akaroa Rd this morning. Photo / George Heard

Two people have been critically injured after a car crashed down a bank on the Christchurch-Akaroa Rd this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Harmans Track and Little River at 10.38am.

Fire and Emergency NZ said two people were reportedly trapped in the vehicle.

Akaroa and Little River fire station crews responded.