Watch: Terrifying dashcam footage catches reckless driving on New Zealand roads

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Transporting New Zealand has released dash-cam footage of terrifying near misses on our roads. Video / Transporting NZ
  • Transporting New Zealand has released three videos of terrifying dashcam near misses.
  • The organisation says impatient and reckless driving endangers lives.
  • One video shows four cars and a truck almost colliding near Rotorua.

Transporting New Zealand implores road users to take care when passing trucks after the release of new terrifying dashcam footage.

The national road freight association has released videos from three near misses on New Zealand roads, saying impatient driving endangers lives.

A truck dashcam caught an early-morning near-miss outside Taupō. Photo / Transporting NZ
Transporting NZ chief executive Dom Kalasih said the footage showed how dangerous impatient and reckless driving can be.

“[We are] consistently hearing concerns from our road freight members about incidents of impatient and unsafe driving they’re seeing while going about their work,” he said.

“The roads are the workplace for truck drivers, and that’s a workplace where a moment’s impatience or inattention can shatter lives forever.”

A near miss happened on SH2 in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Transporting NZ
“The maximum speed limit for heavy vehicles is 90km/h, even on sections of road with 110km/h speed limits,” Kalasih said.

“[It requires] patience from all road users when overtaking and merging.

“Please be patient and wait until there’s a passing lane or a clear section of road before overtaking.

“Think about how far you have to go to get clear of a truck and possibly a trailer. The combined length of both can be up to 23 metres – that’s a significant distance to cover and you need a safety gap at the other side.”

Kalasih said impatient or reckless driving is never worth the risk.

“It’s not worth risking your life or anybody else’s for the sake of saving a few minutes. That’s how horrible wrecks happen,” he said.

The organisation said users should observe safe speeds, pass and merge safely, and observe appropriate following distances.

