“[We are] consistently hearing concerns from our road freight members about incidents of impatient and unsafe driving they’re seeing while going about their work,” he said.

“The roads are the workplace for truck drivers, and that’s a workplace where a moment’s impatience or inattention can shatter lives forever.”

“The maximum speed limit for heavy vehicles is 90km/h, even on sections of road with 110km/h speed limits,” Kalasih said.

“[It requires] patience from all road users when overtaking and merging.

“Please be patient and wait until there’s a passing lane or a clear section of road before overtaking.

“Think about how far you have to go to get clear of a truck and possibly a trailer. The combined length of both can be up to 23 metres – that’s a significant distance to cover and you need a safety gap at the other side.”

Kalasih said impatient or reckless driving is never worth the risk.

“It’s not worth risking your life or anybody else’s for the sake of saving a few minutes. That’s how horrible wrecks happen,” he said.

The organisation said users should observe safe speeds, pass and merge safely, and observe appropriate following distances.

