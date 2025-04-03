“Think about how far you have to go to get clear of a truck and possibly a trailer. The combined length of both can be up to 23 metres – that’s a significant distance to cover and you need a safety gap at the other side.”
Kalasih said impatient or reckless driving is never worth the risk.
“It’s not worth risking your life or anybody else’s for the sake of saving a few minutes. That’s how horrible wrecks happen,” he said.
The organisation said users should observe safe speeds, pass and merge safely, and observe appropriate following distances.
