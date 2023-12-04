This stomach-churning moment captures a large trailer swinging into the oncoming lane. Photo / Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington

It’s no secret that many Kiwi drivers display some shocking behaviour on our roads. Modern dashcam technology means that we increasingly get to capture their dangerous and bizarre driving decisions for posterity - and hopefully, learn what not to do.

In 2023, dashcams are everywhere and, according to one recent compilation, so are New Zealanders driving like absolute d***heads.

Popular Facebook page Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington has compiled some shocking examples of our driving in 2023, sharing it for our mutual amusement and education.

It features drivers risking life and limb just to gain a few seconds on their trip, struggling with basic concepts such as roundabouts and performing harebrained stunts for social media clout.

Most of the incidents featured are from the Kāpiti, Horowhenua, Manawatū and Wellington regions - but you can see this behaviour all around the motu.

“Each year between 300 and 400 people die on our roads,” the creators of the video wrote.

“It’s not hard to see why....”

Some of the highlights (lowlights?) include:

A man standing on the seat of his moped

This guy decided that standing on the seat of his moped would make a good video. Photo / Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington

Somewhere, a village is missing its idiot - they’d be wise to check the emergency department if they’re looking for this genius.

Driver speeds into intersection, takes flight

This driver came speeding into the intersection and then took flight. Photo / Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington

This clip starts off sedately enough, with all the drivers appearing to obey the rules of the intersection. Until the red 4WD appears out of nowhere, flying sideways into the barrier and the cars patiently waiting. As someone commented on the video online: “There’s some scary drivers out there”.

Corrugated iron flies across the road

Loose corrugated iron goes flying across the road in this clip. Photo / Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington

Corrugated iron like this is all over New Zealand, but usually fixed in place in fences and on roofs. Not this rogue piece, which was caught on video flying across a busy road. Goes to show that drivers have to worry about more than just other vehicles when it comes to hazards on our roads.

Motorcyclist narrowly missing truck

This motorcyclist cut it very close. Photo / Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington

Truckies see some of the worst behaviour on our roads and motorcyclists are tragically too frequently the victim of other motorist’s bad decisions. But in this case, it’s all on the motorcyclist, seen overtaking one truck just to come sickeningly close to a loaded logging truck coming in the other direction. Utter madness.

Truck’s trailer swings into oncoming traffic

This stomach-churning moment captures a large trailer swinging into the oncoming lane. Photo / Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington

This one is a stomach-churner, a bottom clencher, one to watch through your fingers. It shows the flatbed trailer of a large truck swinging wildly into the opposing lane as it rounds a corner. Another truck is approaching and captures the whole thing on camera. The consequences could have been so much worse. A real shocker.

Driver reverses trailer down the motorway

Oh dear. Photo / Traffic Updates - Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington

The video closes with this gem of poor decision-making. It shows a driver backing a trailer down the motorway heading into Ngauranga Gorge in Wellington. Many Kiwis take the ability to back a trailer as a mark of driving prowess - but Wellingtonians online were not impressed by this driver’s hamfisted efforts when this video first went viral earlier this year.

“Wow, putting everyone else at risk, because you missed a turn-off? You shouldn’t be allowed to operate a vehicle!!! Just absolutely stupid,” one fumed.

“There’s better places to practice your backing skills,” another local offered.

The full video: Dashcam D***heads 2023

