Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Auckland

2 men charged with gang-raping woman they met in Ponsonby bar

Katie Harris
By
Social Issues reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ponsonby Rd. Photo / Michael Craig

Ponsonby Rd. Photo / Michael Craig

Warning: This article references alleged rape and sexual assault and may be upsetting to some readers.

A woman has been left with mental and emotional trauma as well as bruising to her wrists after two men she met at a Ponsonby bar allegedly raped and sexually assaulted her.

Both

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Auckland