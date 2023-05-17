Voyager 2022 media awards
Updated

Car reverses trailer down Wellington motorway

NZ Herald
Highway horror: Motorist reverses trailer down motorway. Video / Traffic Updates - Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington

A Wellington motorist has been caught on video performing a bizarre manoeuvre - backing a trailer down a busy motorway.

The incident occurred on State Highway One in the capital, heading into Ngauranga Gorge.

Video shows the car, complete with trailer, attempting to back down the hard shoulder as traffic speeds by.

Many Kiwis take the ability to back a trailer as a mark of driving prowess - but Wellingtonians online were not impressed by this driver’s hamfisted efforts.

“Revoke this idiot’s license,” one incensed commenter suggested after the video was shared on a popular traffic updates Facebook page.

“Wow, putting everyone else at risk, because you missed a turn-off? You shouldn’t be allowed to operate a vehicle!!! Just absolutely stupid,” another fumed.

“There’s better places to practice your backing skills,” one local offered.

The Herald has contacted police for comment.

