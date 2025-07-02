“The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital, and police have updated him on the arrest.”

Satnam Singh, a migrant kebab shop worker allegedly beaten in West Auckland on Monday, in hospital with Sher Singh (right), from Migrant Rights Network. Photo / Sher Singh

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident, which happened around 12.30am, she said.

The man who was arrested was due to appear in the Waitākere District Court next week, Goldie said.

Migrant Workers’ Association president Anu Kaloti told the Herald she and her team were supporting Satnam Singh.

He had allegedly gone 10 weeks without being paid, Kaloti claimed.

The online news outlet NZ Punjabi News reported that a man asked his kebab shop employer for his wages, for which he was allegedly beaten by a group of six men early on Monday.

He was allegedly attacked with a rolling pin used to make roti and a metal rod used for turning doner, the news outlet said.

Sher Singh, a migrant advocate with the Migrant Rights Network, told the Herald he had been at the victim’s bedside for the past two days.

Satnam Singh suffered three fractures to his leg, “a lot of” bruising to his chest and face, a cut below his right eye, and would likely need one of his fingers operated on, Sher Singh said.

He claimed the ordeal lasted around three hours before the victim made his escape and hid among nearby shrubs.

“Then he heard them leave, he heard the car leave, and then he dragged himself towards the road.”

A street sweeper then found him lying on the road, Sher Singh said.

Police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man over an incident in West Auckland's Henderson early on Monday. Photo / NZME

Satnam Singh had been in New Zealand for two years after moving from Punjab, India.

Kaloti said it would be a few months before Singh recovered from his injuries.

”It’s going to be a long recovery physically. He’s bedridden, and one of his legs is broken from top to bottom,” Kaloti said.

“He’s not mobile. Yesterday, we had a video call. One of our team members was there and he [the victim] couldn’t even speak.

“And then there’s the emotional distress and trauma, his mental wellbeing has been compromised. It will be a long time.”

Anu Kaloti, president of the Migrant Workers’ Association, says the victim's "mental wellbeing has been compromised". Photo / Ben Dickens

The northern region Labour Inspectorate investigations manager, Katriona Ikenasio, said teams from the Labour Inspectorate and Immigration New Zealand were investigating the West Auckland business.

The head of the Labour Inspectorate, Joanne Hacking, would not give details about the exact nature of the investigation.

Hacking said the inspectorate had jurisdiction to investigate breaches of minimum employment standards, such as minimum wage, wage deductions and the Holidays Act.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

