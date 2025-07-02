Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Migrant kebab shop worker allegedly beaten over wage dispute: Man faces serious assault charge

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Trump claims progress made on Gaza ceasefire, Green Party say tackling poverty is best response to shoplifting, and homicide investigation in Ponsonby. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

A migrant kebab shop worker was allegedly beaten in a prolonged attack over a wage dispute before escaping and hiding in a bush.

Satnam Singh, 27, is in Auckland City Hospital recovering from surgery after the early morning attack in West Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand