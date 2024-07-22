Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland drive-by shooting targeted home of mother of alleged Māngere Rebels MC gang boss Ray Elise

By: , and
5 mins to read
Joe Biden drops out of the US presidential race and calls to roll out caps on what people pay for public transport across the country in today's New Zealand Herald headlines.
  • Gunmen targeted a Māngere property, home to the mother of an alleged gang boss.
  • The shooting came after a post-funeral Rebels ride through the territory of another gang.
  • It could inflame tensions between the two rival motorcycle gangs.

The property targeted by gunmen in a drive-by shooting in Māngere is home to the mother of an alleged Auckland gang boss, in an attack which could ignite tensions in the criminal underworld.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gunshots and screeching tyres

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand