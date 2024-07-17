The scene of a fatal shooting incident on Penrose Road, Mt Wellington.

Police have arrested a second person after the fatal shooting of Auckland Rebels MC member Texas Jack Doctor in Mt Wellington.

The man sought by police in connection to the homicide on Saturday night handed himself in at the College Hill police station earlier today.

The 23-year-old patched member of the Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang has been charged with the murder of Texas Jack Doctor.

He will appear in Auckland District Court today.

Acting Detective Inspector Chris Allan, of Auckland City CIB, says two people have now been arrested and charged.