Allan said a vehicle had also been seized and will form part of the investigation.

“The team are continuing to make progress and are focused on locating the person responsible and holding them to account.”

22-year-old Doctor was found dead in a car on Penrose Rd after police responded to reports of gunshots being heard about 10.40pm on Saturday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews earlier said police had spoken to a “number of” witnesses.

“While it is early in the investigation, there are indications that the parties involved were known to one another.”

A shop owner near the scene said he and his partner closed their store at 10.30pm and headed to bed.

Around 10 minutes later they heard loud voices on the street and then a sound “like a firecracker”.

They did not realise anything had happened until yesterday morning when police officers stopped them from opening their shop.

The people on the street appeared to be arguing, said the shop owner, who declined to give his name.

“There were two of the firecracker sounds - so that must have been two [gun]shots.

“We had no idea,” he added. “There is not usually much trouble here.”

Police are encouraging anyone else who was in the area or has information to assist who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 240714/0428.