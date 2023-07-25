Armed police are responding to an unfolding incident at the Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Auckland’s Mt Wellington. Photo / File

Armed police and ambulances have swarmed the Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Auckland’s Mt Wellington after reports of a fight.

One witness told the Herald about 20 police cars, some with armed officers, and ambulances rushed to the mall about 1pm.

A fight reportedly broke out at the Sylvia Park food court around lunchtime between a group of men.

A Walker & Hall Jewellers store employee, working directly across from the food court, said he’d been told by witnesses a fight broke out between a group of men.

A person on social media posted he saw someone throw a chair at another during the fight.

Police have been approached for comment.

A Michael Hill employee, talking to the Herald under the condition of anonymity has confirmed somebody has been arrested by police just outside their store.

“We are very shaken.”

While details are scarce at this stage, she said an incident took place and it looked as though “somebody could have gotten hurt.”

A Sylvia Park shop employee said between six and eight police swarmed the foodcourt inside the mall after an alarm rang out from the store.

“There was a bang, then an alarm went off and people started running,” the employee told the Herald.

“I walked outside and saw people running away from the Michael Hill and they’d closed their doors. And then police started coming in.”

The employee said it’s unclear what has happened, but police are monitoring the shop.

- More to come

