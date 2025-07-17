Advertisement
Top NZ rower Zack Rumble apologises over Seattle incident, cops booze ban

RNZ
Rowing NZ imposed a significant financial penalty and required Rumble to undergo counselling and alcohol education. Photo / Steve McArthur

By Dana Johannsen of RNZ

A top Kiwi rower, who was arrested in Seattle after a post-regatta celebration, bolted from police while being questioned over an alleged assault and then hid in a bush, official documents say.

As first reported by RNZ in May, Zack Rumble,

