Top New Zealand rower arrested in the US following post-regatta incident

By Dana Johannsen of RNZ
4 mins to read

The national team were in Seattle for the Windermere Cup. Photo / Photosport

Rowing NZ has launched an investigation into a recent tour to the United States, after a top New Zealand rower was arrested for assault following an incident at a post-regatta celebration.

RNZ has learned Zack Rumble, a member of the New Zealand men’s elite team, missed his flight home from

