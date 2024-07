Police were called to a Māngere address after multiple shots were fired at the outside of the house.

Police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired at a South Auckland address last night.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a house on Outrigger Pl, Māngere around 9.25pm, causing exterior damage.

“Multiple gunshots were fired at a house causing exterior damage. No one was injured.

“At this early stage Police are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting including whether it is gang-related.