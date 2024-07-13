Advertisement
Mt Wellington homicide: Man found dead in car outside business; homicide investigation launched

NZ Herald
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a car outside shops on Panmure Rd in Mt Wellington. Photo / Isaac Davison

Police are investigating a homicide in Auckland’s Mt Wellington after a man was found dead outside a business.

The man was found dead in a car on Penrose Rd after police responded to reports of gunshots being heard about 10.40pm.

Police tape surrounds a carpark outside a number of businesses, including a vape store, dairy, superette and roast shop.

“Police have been in the area overnight speaking to a number of witnesses who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident,” Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said.

“While it is early in the investigation, there are indications that the parties involved were known to one another.”

A car with a smashed window on the driver’s side can be seen within the police cordon.

A car with a smashed window at the driver's seat can be seen within the police cordon at the scene of a homicide in Auckland's Mt Wellington overnight. Photo / Isaac Davison
A scene guard is in place and Mt Wellington residents can expect an increased police presence in the community.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will be carried out over the coming days.

Police are encouraging anyone else who was in the area or has information to assist who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 240714/0428.

