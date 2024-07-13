A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a car outside shops on Panmure Rd in Mt Wellington. Photo / Isaac Davison

Police are investigating a homicide in Auckland’s Mt Wellington after a man was found dead outside a business.

The man was found dead in a car on Penrose Rd after police responded to reports of gunshots being heard about 10.40pm.

Police tape surrounds a carpark outside a number of businesses, including a vape store, dairy, superette and roast shop.

“Police have been in the area overnight speaking to a number of witnesses who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident,” Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said.