Police cordoned off the scene of a drive-by shooting at a townhouse on Ahuwhenua Crescent in Onehunga. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two homes in Auckland were shot at overnight, leaving bullet holes in both buildings and a street riddled with casings.

Armed police were called to a unit on Ahuwhenua Crescent in Onehunga around 10.30pm after reports of gunshots.

Detectives and a forensic photographer immediately began examining the scene, with armed police standing guard.

A bullet hole was visible from outside, showing it had gone through the garage hitting a vehicle inside.

A police officer photographs a garage door on Ahuwhenua Crescent in Onehunga after a shot was fired through the door last night, hitting a vehicle. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police were then dispatched to Māngere East shortly after 11 pm following a home being shot at on Haddon Street.

The police immediately established cordons, and armed police were once again standing guard.

Police remain at the scene following a drive-by shooting on Haddon Street in Mangere East. New Zealand Herald photograph by Hayden Woodward 06 June 2024

Several bullet holes were visible in the home’s windows, according to a Herald photographer at the scene.

Detectives placed at least 18 forensic markers where bullet casings were found on the roadway outside the address.

Police at both scenes were unable to comment on the night’s events but confirmed both incidents were serious and firearms-related. All further questions were referred to the police media team.

The Herald has requested comment from police.