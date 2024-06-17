A smashed window following a drive-by shooting on Roscommon Rd in Weymouth overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A drive-by shooting in the South Auckland suburb of Weymouth last night has smashed up multiple windows in a family home as well as their car.

It’s understood the offenders went to a family’s residence, fired multiple rounds of ammunition, and then fled.

Police staff have been stationed at the Roscommon Rd address overnight to guard the scene.

A vehicle belonging to the residents is parked in the driveway with multiple broken windows.

The Herald has requested comment from police.

Police continue to guard the scene following a drive-by shooting in Weymouth overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It’s the third confirmed drive-by shooting in Auckland in just a fortnight, after homes in Onehunga and Māngere East were targeted on June 6.

A grandmother living at the Māngere East home told the Herald she was scared and angry after her home was sprayed with bullets while her family - including a baby granddaughter - were inside watching TV.

She said she was baffled as to why a “punk-ass” chose to target her home, where she has lived for at least 16 years.

The same night two men dressed in black blasted a hole in an Onehunga garage, terrifying a neighbour who was taking out his rubbish. The shooting happened at a Kāinga Ora property complex.

A home in Mangere East was sprayed with bullets on June 6 while the tenant's family members were inside. Photo / Jason Oxenham

On Sunday night a home in the East Auckland suburb of Glen Innes was also reportedly shot at. The Herald understands multiple shots were heard although it’s not clear if anything was struck.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were making inquiries into that incident, which happened at a residential address on Leaside Lane around 9.35pm.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported to a number of people who were inside the property at the time.”

Police were looking into the “full circumstances of what has occurred including who is responsible”.

Anyone with information about the Glen Innes incident is asked to contact the 105 service, referencing P059073551, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



