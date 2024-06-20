30 years on from the Bain family murders, mother of Marokopa kids releases letter from fugitive dad and Christchurch’s dismay over SailGP. Video / NZ Herald

A small East Auckland cul de sac has been targeted by gunmen twice in just a week.

The men, aged 23 and 25, have been arrested and will face the Auckland District Court on firearm and drug charges.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said the pair broke into a home on Leaside Lane, Glen Innes, at 11pm on Wednesday evening.

“It’s understood the pair presented what appears to be a firearm and left the area in a vehicle a short time later,” Matthews said.

He said the people inside were “understandably shaken” and have been receiving support from police.

The Eagle helicopter tracked the two men in a car as they travelled towards Manurewa. The pair were found and arrested a short time later.

“They are both due to appear in the Auckland District Court on drug and firearms-related charges, as well as burglary with a weapon,” Matthews said.

“Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing. However, as the matter is before the court, police are limited in further comment.”

It comes as the same small cul de sac was targeted in a drive-by shooting earlier in the week.

A police spokesperson said the shooting was reported at around 9.35pm on Sunday night.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported to a number of people who were inside the property at the time,” the spokesperson said.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.