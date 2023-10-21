Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Alleged Māngere Rebels MC boss Ray Elise won legal bid to travel to France for the Rugby World Cup

By
4 mins to read
Mace Raymond Sitope, from Māngere, celebrates AB's win over Ireland at Stad de France. Photo / @sudradiorugby

Mace Raymond Sitope, from Māngere, celebrates AB's win over Ireland at Stad de France. Photo / @sudradiorugby

A prominent Auckland 501 deportee managed to overcome a legal bid by Corrections to ground his Rugby World Cup trip, the Herald can reveal.

Now he’s gone viral in France for his heartfelt celebration of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand