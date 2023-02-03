Exclusive: Charges dropped against prominent Auckland 501 and Rebels MC figure

Mace Raymond Sitope, aka Ray Elise, leaves the Manukau District Court after beating two charges but copping a new charge of arson. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A prominent 501 deportee has had organised crime and drugs charges laid following a gang war in Auckland dropped - while copping a fresh charge of arson.

Mace Raymond Sitope, aka Ray Elise, was once boss of the Rebels MC in Victoria before his deportation three years ago under controversial Australian immigration rules.

In 2021, he was one of several people charged in relation to an escalating conflict between the Rebels’ Māngere chapter and the King Cobras in the area.

Elise and the others pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included participating in an organised crime group and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

They were headed to trial, but at a call-over appearance in the Manukau District Court on Thursday, January 26 before Judge David McNaughton, a Crown prosecutor withdrew the organised crime and drugs charges against Elise, along with charges against several of his co-defendants. Four walked free from the dock.

Ned Fletcher, director of Kayes Fletcher Walker, which holds the Crown solicitor’s warrant for Manukau, confirmed the charges against Elise of participating in an organised crime group and possession of methamphetamine for supply had been dropped.

However, the Crown prosecutor brought a new charge of arson against Elise and two others, carrying a maximum term of 14 years in prison if proven. They are pleading not guilty to the new charge as well.

One of the pair charged with arson alongside Elise also faces 11 drugs and firearms/ammunition charges, while the other faces six drugs charges.

Elise made a brief appearance in the Manukau District Court. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A third man faces one charge of possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Fletcher said the changes to the charges reflect the Crown’s assessment of the evidence now available.

No application was made for ongoing interim name suppression.

The charges stemmed from a fiery turf war between the Rebels and King Cobras in South Auckland in 2021.

At the time, a resurgent Rebels MC chapter in Māngere was moving in on turf long held by the King Cobras.

It was characterised by an escalating series of tit-for-tat shootings and fire bombings.

The subsequent investigation into the feud, dubbed Operation Ryleigh, saw the arrests of men from Māngere, East Tāmaki, Clendon Park, Papakura and Manurewa.

Mace Raymond Sitope, aka Ray Elise, arrived and left court with a large entourage. Photo / Jason Oxenham

They faced charges covering meth supply, arson, and participating in an organised criminal group.

Elise, originally from Auckland, was formerly president of the Rebels branch in Victoria.

He was deported from Australia under the 501 legislation in 2020 and soon took over control of the Rebels in Māngere.

Under his control, that Rebels chapter is said to have evolved into a more sophisticated and disciplined operation.