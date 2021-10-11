Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Simon Wilson - Angry, cocky confidence is Covid's other infectious disease

7 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a Covid-19 update at Parliament: The worst job in politics? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a Covid-19 update at Parliament: The worst job in politics? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION

Where did this epidemic of cocky confidence come from? Media, politicians, business people, so many commentators so certain they know what the Government should do. And so determined to shout at us about it.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.