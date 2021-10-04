Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Simon Wilson: Three steps and one last chance - our Covid dilemma now

7 minutes to read
October 4 2021 PM Jacinda Ardern has promised a phased end to Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland. From midnight Tuesday, bubbles will be able to mix, but only outdoors and with some restrictions still in place.

October 4 2021 PM Jacinda Ardern has promised a phased end to Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland. From midnight Tuesday, bubbles will be able to mix, but only outdoors and with some restrictions still in place.

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

"I've been following the rules. I miss my friends. Can I invite them over for a protest?"

Very good letter in this paper yesterday. I like especially that it's irony, not a genuine appeal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.