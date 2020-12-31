Website of the Year

Simon Wilson: The day Jacinda Ardern taught pigs to fly

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern campaigning in Māngere during the 2020 election. Photo / Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer, NZ Herald

At the first caucus meeting of 2021, the Prime Minister makes an announcement.

"This year we must be the best we can be," she says. "There's nothing to stop us. The handbrake is off. This

