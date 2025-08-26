Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New investor visa announced as speculation heats up over foreign buyer settings

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Simplicity chief economist Shamubeel Eaquab speaks with Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge.

A new visa to attract businesspeople to New Zealand is being established by the Government, as speculation heats up over a possible loosening on restrictions for foreigners being able to purchase residential property here.

The Government will today announce the Business Investor Visa (BIV), which will give foreign businesspeople investing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save