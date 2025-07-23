Advertisement
Attracting overseas investment: A step forward, but not far enough – Bryce Wilkinson

By Bryce Wilkinson
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Government's Overseas Investment (Amendment) Bill is more good than bad, writes Bryce Wilkinson.

Opinion by Bryce Wilkinson
Bryce Wilkinson is a Senior Fellow at The New Zealand Initiative.

THE FACTS

  • The Overseas Investment (Amendment) Bill is more welcoming of foreign investment, aiding infrastructure and productivity.
  • However, it retains the “privilege” presumption for investments in fishing quota, sensitive farmland and housing.
  • The bill introduces a streamlined 15-day approval process, reducing ministerial interference and accelerating decisions.

The Government’s Overseas Investment (Amendment) Bill is more good than bad.

It is more welcoming of incoming overseas investment.

That is good for several reasons. First, billions of dollars need to be invested in infrastructure.

Second, New Zealanders need higher wage rates, but that requires higher labour productivity.

