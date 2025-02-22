The Government is reforming the Overseas Investment Act as it seeks to attract more foreign investment amid a push for economic growth.

It also comes as the coalition parties grapple with whether to allow wealthy foreigners to buy homes in New Zealand, a move traditionally opposed by New Zealand First, but its position appears to be softening.

Associate Finance Minister David Seymour is announcing the Government’s proposed reforms from Auckland at midday. A livestream of the announcement can be found at the top of this article.

He explained Cabinet had approved hastening decisions on overseas investment to within 15 days, unless they applied to residential land, farmland and fishing quotas. The same caveat applied to any applications that “could be contrary to New Zealand’s national interest”.

The proposed changes also included giving Land Information New Zealand a greater ability to grant consents without ministerial approval and better recognising the benefits overseas investments could provide to the local economy.