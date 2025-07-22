Advertisement
Foreign buyers ban: Winston Peters says change to be announced this year, denies NZ First ‘softening’

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Winston Peters denies "softening" on the foreign buyers ban, but is considering changes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Winston Peters expects a change impacting the foreign buyers ban will be announced this year, but the New Zealand First leader denies his party is “softening” its approach.

Consultation is under way within NZ First and any changes will have to go in front of the party’s coalition partners for

