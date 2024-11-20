Society Insider can now reveal a host of other big names involved in Auckland Wave Park Holdings (AWH).

Along with Kirwan, local investors so far include Hollywood star and surfing fan Karl Urban and former All Black Marc Ellis, who came on as investors last year. Pals co-founder and keen surfer Jay Reeve got on board earlier this year and he and his wife Anna are keen to put their marketing nous all over the project. Kirwan is a shareholder in AWH along with property mogul and rich-lister Mark Francis, and sports journalist Trevor McKewen and wife Fiona Macky.

Kiwi actor Karl Urban is one of the famous names behind the new surf park planned for Dairy Flat.

Former All Black, TV and radio personality, businessman, Marc Ellis, who is one of the big name Kiwis behind Auckland's new surf park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kirwan and McKewen have known each other since Kirwan’s rugby playing days and are both lifetime surfers and close friends.

The pair have had plans for a surf park since 2015. Things went into overdrive in 2019.

Clearing the hurdle of resource consent in August was a major step forward. The project is now in capital-raising mode, headed by Francis, who is chief executive of Centuria’s New Zealand division. Francis is responsible for overseeing a $2.5 billion real estate portfolio spanning office, industrial, healthcare, retail and tourism assets across listed and unlisted funds.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of projects during my career, but I’ve never encountered the level of goodwill and positivity as I have with this one,” Francis tells Society Insider.

“I’ll go to meetings with people about other projects and almost every meeting ends with ‘hey, so tell me about your surf park’.”

Francis admits to being a novice surfer and impressed Kirwan and McKewen at his first session at Melbourne surf park URBNSURF earlier this year.

Kirwan tells Society Insider that Francis is a skier, so he caught on quickly.

“He’s also what we call in the surfing world a ‘frother’, which means extremely enthusiastic. He’ll be ripping with the best of them when the park opens.”

Mark Francis is spearheading the capital-raising campaign for the new surf park coming to Auckland's Dairy Flat.

Kirwan also took another keen surfer for a few waves at URBNSURF earlier this year – All Blacks coach Scott “Razor” Robertson when the team were in Melbourne for a Bledisloe Cup test.

“Razor loved it,” Kirwan says.

“I noted he was quick to take the entire squad out to the Sydney URBNSURF park when they were en route to Japan.”

Man-made surf parks offer surf lagoons and standing wave attractions, with varying wave-generating technologies.

Technology used at the Dairy Flat park, called Wavegarden, will produce between 600 and 1000 waves an hour and the lagoon can accommodate up to 80 learners and expert surfers. There are 22 different wave settings, ranging from slow Waikiki-style waves to The Beast, a powerful barreling wave that tests the best in the world.

The scope of the project is huge – the pool alone is 2.5ha, which could be compared to filling the Melbourne Cricket Ground with water.

The project has consent for 83 eco cabins – think somewhere between a yurt and the ultimate surfers’ doss pad; a 40-room hotel, surf academy and clubhouse, restaurant, and a high-performance centre with yoga, fitness and recovery facilities.

It will also have farm-to-table food operations and community walkways and cycleways.

Auckland Surf Park is part of Aventuur, a US-based company that is creating surf parks with a worldwide network of pro surfers and athlete investors. Its first three parks – Perth, Auckland and Jacksonville in Florida – are all on track to open in 2027.

Aventuur holds exclusive licences for the Wavegarden technology in New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, Singapore and 10 cities in North America, something McKewen says will be a game-changer for surf parks all over the world.

Aventuur’s co-founders Richard Duff and Nicholas Edelman, both based in Venice Beach, California, and Aventuur’s Perth-based Andrew Ross, are all shareholders in the Dairy Flat park.

New Zealand’s top professional surfers Paige Hareb, Ricardo Christie and Olympians Billy Stairmand and Saffi Vette are supporters of the park. It has also received letters of support from Water Safety NZ, Surf Lifesaving NZ, Surfing NZ and Paralympics NZ.

“Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the local MP for the area, Mark Mitchell, have both been big supporters of the project, as has local councillor Greg Sayers and the Rodney Local Board,” McEwen tells Society Insider.

Francis says there had been strong early enthusiasm among the investment community given the size of the project, “its potential to inspire a tourism and event renaissance in Auckland” and its emphasis on community, sustainability and mental health.

Kirwan adds: “I see the opportunities for mental health benefits that I know surfing and being in a relaxed and peaceful environment can bring.

“It’s a safe, collegial atmosphere in the water where you can learn to surf no matter what level or age you are. And for competent surfers, it’s like going to Disneyland.

“But even if you are not interested in surfing, people will love coming to the park because of the other attractions we plan there.”

Kirwan found a kindred spirit in Aventuur surf and sustainability director, Adrian “Ace” Buchan, an Australian former World Surf League star who famously defeated Kelly Slater in two memorable finals.

Adrian "Ace" Buchan (left) and Sir John Kirwan (right). Photo / Davide Zerilli

Buchan has been heavily involved in the Auckland surf park and has made frequent trips across the Tasman from Sydney to meet with project backers, investors, iwi and local surfers.

“I love what JK is all about,” Buchan told Society Insider.

“He’s obviously an icon in your country given his ongoing service and commitment to mental health, in which he wants the Auckland surf park to play a big role.

“But he’s equally committed to sustainability, especially from a social perspective. We both believe it’s possible to create a special community at and around the park.”

Megan (left) and Warwick Jaffe (right) are the new owners of Waiheke’s Connells Bay Sculpture Park. Image / Montage

Multi-million-dollar Waiheke sculpture park’s new owners confirmed

Society Insider can reveal real estate dynamo Megan Jaffe and her husband, renowned cardiologist Dr Warwick Jaffe, will be the new owners of Waiheke’s multi-million-dollar Connells Bay Sculpture Park.

“The settlement is to come early next year and it will be our primary residence,” Megan Jaffe confirmed to Society Insider.

It is understood the Jaffes are taking their new slice of Waiheke very seriously, knowing they will be custodians of a very important part of cultural history. The sculpture park is home to more than 35 large works by prominent Kiwi artists, cultivated for more than 30 years by its current owners, philanthropists Jo and John Gow. Spanning 13ha, it has a private bay that looks out to Ponui Island and the Coromandel.

Earlier this year One Roof reported that the Sculpture Park had sold for more than $17.5 million. Society Insider’s sources have the sale at more.

Jaffe wouldn’t entertain speculation on what it cost, insisting she and her husband liked to keep their private lives private.

The couple have been together for more than 33 years and have another property on Aotea Great Barrier Island. Waiheke will be an easier sanctuary from which to juggle their busy careers.

It is understood they are having a boat built to help with ferrying them back and forth to their new island lifestyle. Two of the Jaffes’ Remuera residences are for sale, but Megan insists at least one will be kept as a bolthole in the city.

Before Megan became one of the biggest names in Auckland real estate, she was a registered nurse. She has credited her former profession for giving her excellent communication skills, which she has utilised to much acclaim in her years selling houses and managing sales teams.

Megan Jaffe has built a successful career in real estate, after starting out in nursing, then business development for husband Dr Warwick Jaffe's private cardiology practice. Photo / Doug Sherring

After nursing Megan became husband Warwick’s business manager, and together they built one of the biggest private-sector cardiology practices in New Zealand.

Thousands of heart patients owe their lives to Jaffe. He has performed more than 3000 angioplasties, and over the last decade alone has made more than 30 trips to Samoa to work pro bono for the Samoan Health Service.

Cardiologist Dr Warwick Jaffe.

As well as helping build up the private practice, Megan had overseen the selling of the couple’s residential properties. She was fascinated by the process but also often found she was a frustrated vendor.

She decided to go back to school, studying for a Diploma of Management at Auckland University to give her the skills she would need to make it in the property market. She then completed a Master of Business Administration and the requisite real estate licences.

Megan’s acumen has seen her become one of the top brokers in the housing market, with her businesses turning over billions of dollars in real estate. Jaffe and her brand Megan Jaffe Real Estate started Ray White Remuera in 2007 and Ray White Ōrākei in Coates Ave in 2011.

In 2017, Jaffe made headlines when her company Magnolia Property Holdings relocated the Remuera Ray White offices into the former Remuera library building. She spent $12m on the building purchase and refurbishment.

Earlier this year, Jaffe and her business partner Thomas Farmer opened Ray White Ponsonby in Pompallier Terrace.

Jo (left) and John Gow (right), at the Auckland Art Fair, in 2007. Photo / Bradley Ambrose

The Jaffes’ new property, the Connells Bay Sculpture Park sits in Cowes Rd on the southeast side of Waiheke where land with a private bay sells for big bucks. Nearby Pikau Estate had an asking price of more than $30m when it was sold two years ago.

Along with the waterfront main residence, the property comes with a jetty, two helipads and several high-end cottages – with a total of 10 bedrooms and seven bathrooms – which will be perfect for the Jaffes’ children, grandchildren and visiting guests.

One of the guest cottages at Connells Bay Sculpture Park. Photo / Supplied

It’s a fair bet the Gows weren’t just looking for the highest bidder for their beloved park, they wanted the property to go to new owners who would preserve the land they have nurtured.

Their passion for art, theatre and the natural environment has blossomed into an art lover’s dream on Waiheke.

The collection is from a veritable who’s who of the art world, including works by Montrose and Bowater, Terry Stinger, Virginia King, Fatu Feu’u, Julia Oram and Gregor Kregar.

The Gows are reportedly planning to leave some permanent sculpture works at the property for the new owners but may keep some for their private collection and rehome others.

John Gow had an illustrious career financing musical theatre in New York, London and Australia, including Cats, Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables. He and Jo have two children who share their parents’ love of art, theatre, landscaping, travel and philanthropy.

The Gows’ philanthropic projects have seen them work with Auckland Art Gallery, Art Space, Auckland Festival, Silo and Q Theatre, Sculpture on the Gulf and many more.

The logistics of moving all of the art would be near impossible, as a number of the works were commissioned especially to work with the landscape.

Speculation is that some of the existing works will appear at the biennial Sculpture on the Gulf, or be placed in other fine homes on Waiheke whose owners want to grow their collections.

The Gows, who have allowed viewing of the artworks on guided walks, are understood to be still taking bookings to tour the park for the upcoming summer season.

The secrets to the multimillionaire Harris twins’ success

Multimillionaire identical twins Matthew and Adam Harris are the men often spotted about town driving a McLaren 720S Coupe and a Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS, respectively, and regularly taking meetings at Amano in Auckland’s Britomart precinct.