Pearl Garden, in Newmarket, has been run by the Kan family for 50 years: Mabel Kan (left) and Eileen Kan with Mabel's son Chris (centre). Photo / Sylvie Whinray
When Pearl Garden Restaurant opened in 1975, it was one of a tiny number of Chinese restaurants in Auckland.
Sir Robert Muldoon had just led National to victory, permanent residents who were not New Zealand citizens were able to vote for the first time, Mark Williams was the king of the local pop scene with his number 1 hit Yesterday was just the beginning of my life - and yum cha was something unheard of.
Located on Newmarket’s Teed St, the restaurant famous for its yum cha and Cantonese-style dinner dishes is still being run by the same family who started it nearly 50 years ago.
Mabel, 72, said what you’d find on menus at the few Chinese restaurants at the time were mainly chop suey and chow mein, where mostly cabbage and cauliflower were used as ingredients instead of Chinese vegetables.
“There’s also the practice of serving every customer slices of bread with butter, I don’t know how that practice came about, but it’s not Chinese,” she said.
Pauline and Za Ming first came to New Zealand in 1974 to attend their son Peter’s wedding, they fell in love with Auckland and decided to stay.
Being a chef, cookery teacher who had her own television cooking show in Hong Kong, and a cookbook author, Pauline felt she could level up Chinese dining here.
“Mama Kan wanted to bring the authentic Cantonese-style dining experience here and believed she could do it with Pearl Garden,” Mabel said.
“Contacting Chinese market gardeners, we managed to get supplies of bok choy, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots. We introduced dishes like the yam basket and deep fried ice cream.”
One of the new concepts that Pauline introduced with yum cha - literally translated as “drinking tea” in Cantonese - but is truly a brunch style of southern China and Hong Kong of eating small servings of a variety of dishes that are shared.
“It was a challenge to get Kiwis used to this new concept of Chinese dining or even to the idea that the dishes are meant for sharing,” she said.
“Each would order their own plate, they don’t share, and some would ask for tomato sauce to have with their dumplings.”
The yum cha menu back then was limited mainly to dumplings and bao buns, partly because Chinese ingredients were hard to get and Kiwi customers were still very conservative about what they ate.
New Zealand’s strict and discriminatory immigration policy at the time explicitly aimed at excluding people from China.
Immigration rules were relaxed in the late 1980s and 1990s, which saw a spike in newcomers from Asia, and today, more than 320,000 people identify as Chinese in New Zealand.
But with migration, so too came competition - and other new sizeable and upmarket restaurants like Grand Park, Grand Harbour, and Huami appearing on the yum cha scene.
Mabel’s son Chris Kan, 48, who manages the restaurant operations today, said the changing demographics due to immigration meant Pearl Garden had to change the way it does things.
Yum cha used to be offered only on Sundays but the restaurant now offers yum cha every day, except on Tuesdays when they are closed.
The yum cha menu has also expanded from just bao and dumplings to more than 80 varieties, including chicken feet, tripe, sticky rice in lotus leaves and steamed cheong fun rice rolls.
Chris said that once, their main customer base were New Zealand Chinese, but today they make up just 20%.
About 40% were now recent immigrants and the other 40% were non-Chinese New Zealanders and international visitors.
“It’s forced us to up our game, both in quality and authenticity, because our customers today know their stuff and we needed our food offerings to be just as good if not better than what you get in Asia,” he said.