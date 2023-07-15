Shaun Johnson revealed the happy news on social media. Photo / Instagram

Shaun and Kayla Johnson are celebrating the arrival of their second daughter.

The couple took to social media to share the latest addition to their young family, born yesterday.

“Matariki baby meeting her big sister. Sachi James Johnson, Born at 5.26pm, 14th July 2023,″ the pair posted on their Instagram account.

The Warriors halfback and the former Silver Fern netballer shared a personal video of their “little Matariki baby” with their first daughter Millah.

“We love you,” said Johnson in the video.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster said this week that should Kayla go into labour during the Warriors match tomorrow against the Sharks, the star playmaker will be pulled from the field to attend the birth.

Johnson was on baby watch since last week when he made the last-minute decision to board the plane to Sydney for his 200th NRL match against the Eels.

“If it works out that he can achieve both this week, that would be cool but if the baby was coming in the first 35 minutes, I’d get him off the field, if it was 50, I’d probably keep him there,” Webster joked.

It’s been a big week for Johnson, after months of uncertainty the halfback inked a new one-year deal to extend his stay at the club.



