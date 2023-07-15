Exclusive: Shaun Johnson’s personal sacrifice to stay at the Warriors for the 2024 NRL season

Shaun Johnson's daughter Millah is set to have a sibling in the family. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson has made a considerable personal sacrifice to continue his career at the Warriors in 2024.

After months of uncertainty the halfback inked a new one year deal earlier this week, as first reported by the Herald last Thursday.

But it wasn’t without compromises.

Not only did Johnson turn his back on a big money offer from the Wests Tigers – reputed to be worth more than $1.4 million over two years – but the Herald on Sunday understands that the 32-year-old also agreed to a reduced deal at the Warriors, when compared to his current two year contract, which was signed in June 2021.

If anyone needed a reminder of Johnson’s deep connection with the club, it was his willingness to take a pay cut, at a time when he was entitled to a rise.

Johnson is in arguably the form of his life, one of primary elements behind the Warriors drastic improvement this season.

That form provoked the Tigers’ offer, while there would have been other suitors, given the dearth of quality, playmakers across the NRL.

His revivial also caught the Warriors short. Ahead of this season senior club figures were already planning for life without him, with this campaign meant to be the final chapter.

That’s why they signed Luke Metcalf and Ronald Volkman, before investing in Te Maire Martin. It’s also why they started negotiations with Chanel Harris-Tavita early this season, before confirming his returning in late May.

Johnson wasn’t part of the equation. Even a month into the season, despite his positive start, it still looked unlikely, given his age (he turns 33 in September) and the toll of another campaign.

Shaun Johnson. Photo / Photosport

But Johnson has blown all expectations out of the water, forcing the club to recalibrate completely.

The mindset switched. An club insider said it was no longer about taking a punt on Johnson for next year, more about realising they couldn’t afford not to.

But it was complicated. The Warriors’ investment in four other halves, plus the signing of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, meant the salary cap position wasn’t ideal.

There was some money available, but not much room to negotiate.

But it’s understood Johnson was willing to be pragmatic – rather than push his individual case – which made resolving a deal considerably simpler than it could have been. He could have insisted on more and forced the Warriors into some tricky decisions on the rest of the roster.

But he put the club first.

It’s an illustration of Johnson’s commitment. He has become a leader in this group and believes something special is possible. The Hibiscus coast product has always had a deep attachment to the Warriors, ever since he watched Stacey Johnson as a kid. It means more.

That pride has been evident this year and it’s appropriate that his reputation has been fully restored.

When he left the club in 2018 there were aspersions cast by some club insiders about his attitude and training ethic. It seemed vindictive and far-fetched but was naively picked up by some major media outlets. Those stories look deeply false and a bit silly now.

Johnson also had to be sure that he was capable – physically and mentally – of another gruelling season but that question has been answered with his recent performances, deep into the season.

Shaun Johnson celebrates after the Warriors comeback win over the Cronulla Sharks in round five of the 2023 NRL season.

Whether Johnson features against Cronulla on Sunday at Go Media Stadium (4pm) has been a subject of conjecture all week, with his wife Kayla due to give birth to their second child.

The club has prepared for both scenarios, with coach Andrew Webster going as far to say he would take Johnson off during the match, if the situation with his wife necessiated.

Taking on the third placed Sharks without Johnson would be daunting, though Metcalf is improving every week and there is confidence in the systems developed by Webster, which means Volkman could slot in and do a job.

The Warriors achieved a remarkable 32-30 comeback victory in round five but both teams have evolved considerably since then.

“We know how good they are with the ball, we know what they are like as a forward pack,” said Webster. “Their defence is very aggressive so to build momentum is very hard. So we are going to have to be tough and smart this week.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.